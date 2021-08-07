Cancel
Macon County, IL

Macon County added 170 new COVID cases this week

By Donnette Beckett
Herald & Review
 4 days ago

MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Health Department's weekly report shows 170 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,401 since the pandemic began. So far, eight variants have been identified in Macon County. The Illinois Department of Public Health does not sequence every COVID-19 test for variants, so it is possible the number is higher than reported. Variants of concern create a higher likelihood of more serious symptoms and hospitalization, transmissibility, reduction of antibodies associated with previous infection or vaccination, and reduced effectiveness of treatments.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

