Macon County added 170 new COVID cases this week

MACON COUNTY — The Macon County Health Department's weekly report shows 170 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 11,401 since the pandemic began. So far, eight variants have been identified in Macon County. The Illinois Department of Public Health does not sequence every COVID-19 test for variants, so it is possible the number is higher than reported. Variants of concern create a higher likelihood of more serious symptoms and hospitalization, transmissibility, reduction of antibodies associated with previous infection or vaccination, and reduced effectiveness of treatments.