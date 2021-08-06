Vikings’ Kirk Cousins loses role as hospital spokesperson in Michigan hometown due to viewpoints on vaccine
A turbulent week for Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins now includes having lost a position as a hospital spokesperson. Holland (Mich.) Hospital, located in Cousins’ hometown, announced Friday that it will end a deal it has with him due to his viewpoints on the COVID-19 vaccine. Cousins, who returned to the team on Thursday after he was on the COVID-19 reserve list and had to quarantined for five days, has not indicated a desire to be vaccinated.www.twincities.com
