Brookings, OR

Festival of Art in the Park this weekend

By Covid-19
Curry Coastal Pilot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Festival of Art in the Park sponsored by Pelican Bay Arts Association will be held this weekend, August 7 and 8, at Azalea Park in Brookings. "It's going to be a fantastic event full of unique and one-of-a-kind artwork. There will be photography, paintings, ceramics, woodworking, furniture, craft wares, jewelry, fiber arts and much more." explained Leslie Wilkinson, coordinator and chair for this year's festival. "We have over 65 artists, assorted food vendors and live music on both days.”

