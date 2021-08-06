Cancel
Portland, OR

WTF Is an Irish Spice Bag? Find Out at Skidbladnir

pdxmonthly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s yet another thing Americans are wildly incorrect about: Irish food. While corned beef and cabbage plates are ubiquitous at St. Patty’s Day celebrations, turns out the Irish traditionally don’t even really like beef that much. According to Smithsonian Magazine, the Irish tended to prefer pork; beef eating, which was reserved for the wealthy, came with the arrival of the English. What we know here as Irish corned beef is really an American thing, a result of Irish American and Jewish American communities in New York City living in close proximity.

