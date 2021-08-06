Upcoming temporary railroad crossing closings in Marceline

MARCELINE — The City of Marceline has announced the scheduling of temporary closings of town railroad intersections for maintenance. Drivers can expect the crossing at Sante Fe Avenue to be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, through 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11. The Crocker Street railroad crossing is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11. Residents are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time.