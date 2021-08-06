Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marceline, MO

Upcoming temporary railroad crossing closings in Marceline

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARCELINE — The City of Marceline has announced the scheduling of temporary closings of town railroad intersections for maintenance. Drivers can expect the crossing at Sante Fe Avenue to be closed from 7 a.m. Tuesday, August 10, through 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11. The Crocker Street railroad crossing is scheduled to close from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 11. Residents are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this time.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marceline, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Crossing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy