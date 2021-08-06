Cancel
MEGAN DAVIDSON joins Savannah State University as Vice President for Business and Financial Affairs

By Savannah Business Journal Staff Report
savannahbusinessjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust 9, 2021 - Megan Davidson joins Savannah State University (SSU) as its new vice president for Business and Financial Affairs. Davidson assumes responsibility for managing all areas of business and financial affairs including accounting, budget, payroll, human resources, campus police, information technology, plant operations, office of the bursar, and auxiliary services.

www.savannahbusinessjournal.com

