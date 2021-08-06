MEGAN DAVIDSON joins Savannah State University as Vice President for Business and Financial Affairs
August 9, 2021 - Megan Davidson joins Savannah State University (SSU) as its new vice president for Business and Financial Affairs. Davidson assumes responsibility for managing all areas of business and financial affairs including accounting, budget, payroll, human resources, campus police, information technology, plant operations, office of the bursar, and auxiliary services.www.savannahbusinessjournal.com
