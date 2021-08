The Minnesota Department of Health is now providing weekly updates on the number of breakthrough cases of COVID-19 identified among residents statewide. A breakthrough infection is when a person tests positive for for SARS-CoV-2 14 or more days after completing the COVID-19 vaccine series, be it the single-shot Johnson & Johnson or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. A breakthrough case also requires that a fully vaccinated individual has not had a previous positive test for COVID-19.