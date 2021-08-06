Cancel
Labor Force Participation Over the Covid-19 Recession

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid-19 recession saw U.S. unemployment rise to nearly 15% in the first quarter of 2020, accompanied by a 10% loss in real GDP. Although the unemployment rate has now fallen to just over 6%, compared with about 4% before the recession, it is still going to take some time for U.S. labor markets to return to any semblance of normality, assuming there remains a normal state for the economy to return to. Historically, following a recession, it has usually taken two years or more for unemployment to fall back down to pre-recession levels.

EconomyOZY

The Looming Unemployment Benefits Cliff

A whopping 7.5 million Americans are set to lose unemployment benefits when the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program expires on Sept. 6, which, ironically, is also Labor Day. The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant means the country’s economic recovery may now be tapering off, but one thing is for sure: With Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin saying he’s “done with extensions,” the financial support is living on borrowed time.
EconomyPine Tree

The US Economy Added 943,000 Jobs in July & Unemployment Drops to 5.4%!

Washington, DC…Nonfarm payroll employment increased by 943,000 in July, and the unemployment rate fell by 0.5 percentage point to 5.4 percent. Notable job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, in local government, education, and in professional and business services. Reflecting the initial impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the labor market, job losses totaled 22.4 million during the February-April 2020 recession (-1.7 million in March and -20.7 million in April). As economic activity resumed, job gains in May through November totaled 12.6 million. Employment declined again in December (-306,000), following a surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Job growth restarted in January of this year, and nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 4.3 million over the past 7 months. However, employment is down by 5.7 million, or 3.7 percent, from the pre-pandemic employment peak in February 2020.
EconomyBranding Iron Online

The current labor shortage is more complex than just wage shortages

The United States is in the middle of a labor shortage that matches that of the 2007 financial crisis and the 2000 Tech Bust. It has become a semi-popular trend on social media for business owners to share pictures of “Help Wanted” signs in their windows stating they are low on workers because no one wants to work.
BusinessFlorida Star

Jobs, Wages Continue To Climb In July As Inflation Fears Mount

More people are working, and they’re making more money. That’s the conclusion from the U.S. government’s monthly job report released on Friday, Aug. 6, which showed an addition of nearly 1 million jobs to the economy, a precipitous drop in unemployment and steady increase in wage growth. Following a jobs report roundly praised by economists — one called it a […]
IndustryHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Pfizer is looking for full approval of COVID-19 vaccine by Labor Day

Pfizer is expected to get full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine by Labor Day, according to The New York Times. The Food and Drug Administration has not verified the timeline. Pfizer applied for full approval with the Food and Drug Administration on May 7. Moderna also applied for full approval June 1.
Businessweku.org

Kentucky Labor Force Lagging As Delta Variant Surges

Kentucky’s economy has largely weathered the coronavirus pandemic so far, though the number of people working is still far below pre-virus levels and the Delta variant threatens to cause more problems. The state’s unemployment rate in June—the last month available—was 4.4%, far below the national rate of 5.9%. But University...
Economybusinesswest.com

IT Labor Force Presents Challenges and Opportunities

When the pandemic arrived early last year and many companies adjusted to remote work for their staff, it was IT professionals who got everyone up and running from their homes. Now, as the world begins to move away from the pandemic and companies begin bringing employees back to the office, the demand to hire IT pros is even higher than it was before COVID-19 emerged. And that poses challenges for employers.

