Labor Force Participation Over the Covid-19 Recession

The Covid-19 recession saw U.S. unemployment rise to nearly 15% in the first quarter of 2020, accompanied by a 10% loss in real GDP. Although the unemployment rate has now fallen to just over 6%, compared with about 4% before the recession, it is still going to take some time for U.S. labor markets to return to any semblance of normality, assuming there remains a normal state for the economy to return to. Historically, following a recession, it has usually taken two years or more for unemployment to fall back down to pre-recession levels.