Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DeSantis continues to escalate feud with Biden

Webster County Citizen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) escalated his ongoing feud with President Joe Biden over Covid-19 regulations, taking a stab at the President's memory following Biden's latest comeback.

www.webstercountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feud
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden stronger after Ohio — and Trump still commands GOP

Off-year special elections always get more attention than they deserve. The recent Ohio congressional primaries are no exception, but their outcomes do provide clues to how national politics could proceed over the next three years. And, in that calculus, President Biden scored a big win, while former President Trump caught...
PoliticsThe Day

DeSantis is standing up to Biden and the other 'weenies'

They have been called many things: amoebas, spineless cowards, weaklings, and other names not suitable for print in a family newspaper. The modern characterization for many politicians who refuse to take a stand, especially in the midst of the growing and rapid threat of American socialism, is the word "weenie."
Public HealthWashington Post

Has Ron DeSantis cracked the code to lead the post-Trump GOP?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is watching as the delta variant ravages his state, causing an explosion in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Courts are rebuking his appallingly reckless covid decisions. School districts are rebelling against his efforts to prevent them from taking steps to minimize transmission of the virus. The president of the United States has singled him out as a particularly vivid example of state government irresponsibility and failure. His approval rating is falling.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

DeSantis Punches Back Against Biden’s Attacks

The DailyMail.com reports on the latest developments in a war of words between the U.S. president and Florida’s governor. Ron DeSantis on Friday mocked Joe Biden for saying ‘governor who?’ when asked about Florida’s no-mask policy and said he ‘wasn’t surprised’ the president ‘doesn’t remember me’. ‘Well I guess I’m...
Kansas StatePosted by
Little Apple Post

Kan. Senators vote no; Biden's $1T bill closer to passage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators hoisted the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package over another hurdle late Sunday, a coalition of Democrats and Republicans pushing it closer to passage despite a few holdouts trying to derail one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The rare bipartisan momentum was holding steady, a reflection...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trails behind Democratic challenger Charlie Crist in new poll after his standing takes a hit amid state's COVID surge

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has seen his popularity slip with voters in his own state and now trails Democratic challenger Rep. Charlie Crist, according to a new poll. DeSantis had seen his national profile and popularity balloon during the COVID-19 crisis to the point where he has been touted as the best hope for Republicans to retake the White House in 2024.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Florida’s Ron DeSantis in war of words with Joe Biden over Covid-19 spread

Florida’s governor is sounding off about President Joe Biden’s criticism of his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as his state is shattering hospitalisation records.Ron DeSantis responded to several comments from both Mr Biden and members of the White House press team, who have aimed criticism at his state and others where rates of Covid-19 are surging and vaccination rates are low."Joe Biden has taken to himself to single out Florida over Covid-19,” Mr DeSantis claimed at a news conference, according to local media.Joining a chorus of Republicans who have sought to link higher migration levels at the US-Mexico border...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'I don't want to hear a blip about COVID from you': Gov. DeSantis rages at Biden for criticizing Florida's pandemic response and demands HE secure the border and stop 'importing' the virus

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis furiously attacked President Joe Biden on Wednesday after the president implored governors to 'get out of the way' of COVID restrictions - accusing Biden of failing to do his job. DeSantis complained that Biden was trying to 'single out Florida,' after the state broke its own...
POTUSMSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump

There should be a special place in hell — or potentially in prison — for politicians who put their political goals ahead of the health and safety of our children. That is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida with the executive order he signed last Friday barring school districts from mandating that students and school employees wear masks during the spike in Covid cases.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden Brawl a Potential Preview of Ugly 2024 Race

Clashes between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden could potentially set the tone for a possible clash in 2024. Biden has said he expects he will run for a second White House term, while DeSantis is considered a frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination—touted as a potential candidate should former President Donald Trump not run again.

Comments / 0

Community Policy