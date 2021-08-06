DeSantis continues to escalate feud with Biden

Florida’s governor is sounding off about President Joe Biden’s criticism of his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, even as his state is shattering hospitalisation records.Ron DeSantis responded to several comments from both Mr Biden and members of the White House press team, who have aimed criticism at his state and others where rates of Covid-19 are surging and vaccination rates are low."Joe Biden has taken to himself to single out Florida over Covid-19,” Mr DeSantis claimed at a news conference, according to local media.Joining a chorus of Republicans who have sought to link higher migration levels at the US-Mexico border...