Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

King George School Board makes masks optional for students and staff

By AdeleUphaus
Free Lance-Star
 5 days ago

Students and staff in grades 6-12 in King George County schools can choose whether or not to wear a mask in school buildings when the academic year starts on Monday. For elementary students and staff, masks are mandated, but parents and teachers will be able to sign a waiver opting out of the mandate. No reason is required for the waiver, but it must be signed and returned by Aug. 13 or the mask mandate will be enforced beginning Aug. 16.

fredericksburg.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#George School#School Districts#K 12 Schools#Public Health#King George School Board#The General Assembly#Cdc#State Superintendent#Fredericksburg
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Incoming New York governor speaks after Cuomo's resignation

Hochul promises to "fight like hell" for all New Yorkers. Incoming New York governor, current Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, addressing reporters Wednesday, said "people will soon learn my style is to listen first, then take decisive action." She will deliver an address shortly after being appointed governor to lay out...

Comments / 1

Community Policy