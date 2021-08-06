King George School Board makes masks optional for students and staff

Students and staff in grades 6-12 in King George County schools can choose whether or not to wear a mask in school buildings when the academic year starts on Monday. For elementary students and staff, masks are mandated, but parents and teachers will be able to sign a waiver opting out of the mandate. No reason is required for the waiver, but it must be signed and returned by Aug. 13 or the mask mandate will be enforced beginning Aug. 16.