Sharon Gayle (Brock) Gray, age 73, of Brownstown, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Columbus Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born on June 19, 1948, in Harlan, Kentucky, Gayle was the daughter of Charles Walter, Sr. and Leopha Fee Brock, both of whom preceded her in death. On October 29, 1967, at Brownstown United Methodist Church, she married Thomas “Tom” Carl Gray and he preceded her in death on October 2, 2016.