Celestial: Sam Newton, Jessica Jolleys, and Jennifer Daley in 'Big Big Sky' Robert Day. Angie’s cafe has the scrapey chairs, the tables you know will wobble a little if you get that one (and you will) and a blackboard menu that just needs a misplaced apostrophe or two to be truly authentic. The HP sauce is by the till, not next to the salt and pepper; this is Yorkshire after all.