A road closure between Dean St. and Abylar Ave. on Riverview Dr. will be required to perform work for the new 25-acre Riverview/Alafia Conservation Park. The road will be closed during the construction of a roundabout near the park entrance on Riverview Dr. Once approved, the road closure of Riverview Dr. could begin as early as September 2021, with the project expected to take a minimum of 90 days.