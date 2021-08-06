Soldan Class of 1986 Reunion

Alumni of the St. Johnsbury Trade School held a reunion on July 24 at the Elks Lodge in St. Johnsbury. Speakers for the event included: top photo at left: John Nelson, a long-time drafting instructor at St. J. Trade and St. Johnsbury Academy (at the Trade school, 1965 to 1970). John drove up from southern Rhode Island to attend. Beside him is Leslie Gensburg, who served as the English teacher at Trade during the last three years of the school’s operation, 1967 to 1970. Both teachers extolled the leadership of longtime Principal Lewis J. Streeter. Many comments were directed to each teacher by those in attendance. In photo at right: Dale Deblois (at left), Class of 1951, brought St. J Trade’s oldest graduate to the function. Cleveland Minor, Class of 1944 is believed to be the oldest living member and the only attendee from the decade of the ‘40s. He was drafted into the army prior to graduation, but allowed to graduate before reporting for duty. He served in various European countries under General George “Blood & Guts” Patton. (Photos courtesy of Gertrude Dussault)