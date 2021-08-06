State asks judge to delay Missouri Medicaid expansion for two more months
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court ruled last month that the state must expand Medicaid as voters approved in 2020. Now it’s just a question of when. On Friday, attorneys representing plaintiffs who would have qualified for coverage urged Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem to effectuate what the state’s highest court ordered and prohibit the Department of Social Services from denying eligible individuals from enrolling or treating them differently.www.joplinglobe.com
