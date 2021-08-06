Election excitement, summer smoke, and COVID conundrums, this week
Bill Radke reviews the week's news with Stranger editor Chase Burns, Seattle Times senior investigative reporter Patrick Malone, and independent journalist Jane C. Hu. Correction 8/6/2021: in this episode panelists mention that voter turnout in this year's primary election is around 27 percent; but that number reflects the percentage of ballots counted at the time of airing. The current voter turnout totals are around 42 percent.kuow.org
