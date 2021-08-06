Cancel
Obituaries

In Loving Memory of James Irving Smith, Jr.

By Editorial Calendar
St. Louis American
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Irving Smith, Jr., died peacefully in his home on June 4, 2021. Born in 1929, to Mable Higgins Smith and James Irving Smith, Sr., Smith graduated from Sumner High School and attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, where he was on the gymnastics team and pledged the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. An artist, Smith co-founded the Advo Sign Company (with fellow artist Walter Friday) in the 1950s-1960s. In 1968, Smith and his son, Seitu James Smith, III, both painted portraits of Black leaders on the St. Louis Wall of Respect. Smith was a caring and dedicated teacher in the St. Louis Public Schools for 35 years; he taught at Benton Elementary School before moving on to teach art at Beaumont High School for most of his career. He was an avid tennis player, who could often be seen on the tennis courts at Fairgrounds Park. In 1949, Smith married Joyce Harris Smith, who remained his sweetheart throughout their lives. Together, they raised six children. He was a true “family man”, whom his wife described as “good—a good man, a good person.” Smith’s wife, Joyce Harris Smith and his son, Seitu James Irving Smith, III, preceded him in death. He is survived by five of their six children, Dale Edwyna Smith, Karen Smith Pitts, Guy Smith, Jabari Asim, and Boyce Smith; twelve grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. A quiet man of deep humility and strength, he is deeply missed.

Musicthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Octavia Franks Melbert

Octavia was known for many things. First she was a devoted daughter, protective sister, and warrior mother to her children and a wife for forty years. Octavia would feed the entire neighborhood and stand eye to eye with anyone. In the early 80-90's she was known for being Big Jenny....
Obituariesthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Marilyn Eva Tukes

Marilyn Eva Tukes born August 23, 1951 to the union of Lorriane R Coe and Wilbur S Coe and left this world on July 20, 2021. Marilyn was married to Larry Tukes, her soul mate for 46 years. Marilyn and Larry had three children between them: LaShana R Coe (Adrianna McAfee-Coe and Evaya McAfree-Coe) LaMonte S Coe, Desiree Roberts (Braden and Blige).
Obituariesthefactsnewspaper.com

In Loving Memory of Angela McNeair

It is with great sadness we announce that Angela “Peaches” McNeair passed away at the age of 58 on June 16, 2021. Peaches was an amazing soul who loved her family and extended family with a heart of gold. Angela was also a devoted Christian, and a member of the Beacon Hill First Baptist Church. where she regularly attended service. Known for her laughter and generosity, Peaches will be missed by everyone that was blessed to know her.
Ferguson, MOSt. Louis American

Community gathers on 7th anniversary of Michael Brown’s killing

Monday marked seven years since Michael Brown Jr. was shot and killed in Ferguson by an officer, sparking days of civil unrest in the city of around 21,000 people. A small crowd gathered Monday morning at the place in Canfield Green Apartments where Brown’s life ended, and the Black Lives Matter movement began.
ObituariesWinona Daily News

In Loving Memory DeETTE GILL

In Loving Memory DeETTE GILLMEISTER Who sheltered me from the start? Who fed and clothed me? Who showed me right from wrong? Who lifted me up when I was down? Who had a shoulder when things were bad? Who would share whatever she had? Who gave advice that always seemed right? Who helped me study on into the night? Who worked till late and got up with the sun? Who never complained, till it was all done? Who taught me the greatest lessons in life? It was you Mom who did all these things with your ever-lasting Love and the Peace that it brings... Thinking of you every day! From your loving son, Greg.
Portland, ORportlandobserver.com

In Loving Memory

Services are scheduled Bishop Herbert Lee Streeter Sr. of Portland who was born July 31, 1929 and departed on July 25, 2021. A public viewing will occur on Friday, Aug. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at St. James Pentecostal Church, 75 N. Wygant St. A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 11 a.m. at the Highland Christian Center, 7600 N.E. Glisan; and Internment will take place Monday, Aug. 16 at 1 p.m. at Finley-Sunset Mortuary and Sunset Hills Memorial Park, 6801 S.W. Sunset Hwy.

