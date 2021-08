COLUMBUS — A new infrastructure bill set to be voted on this week in the U.S. Senate comes as a relief to Howard Krueger and his windshield. Krueger was driving south on I-75 in Hamilton County, off to help his sister as she recovered from chemotherapy treatments. As he rolled along the lower level of the Western Hills Viaduct, down came a large piece of concrete, creating a spider web of cracks in his car’s front windshield.