Fun Days begin Friday in Pennock

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pennock MN-) Pennock Fun Days are going on now through Sunday. Friday's highlights include sidewalk chalk art contest at 3 p.m., hog roast at St. John's Lutheran Church at 5:30, and Classic car and antique tractor show from 530 to 8. Other events going on in the evening include the beer garden, bean bag tournament, junior royalty coronation, free ice cream sundaes, kids coins scavenger hunt, antique tractor parade at 730 p.m. and art bar painting class for adults. Saturday events for Pennock Fun Days include the parade and street dance, and things wrap up Sunday with an outdoor community church service.

