Fischbach unhappy eviction moratorium extended

(Willmar MN-) The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced a new moratorium on evictions. They determined the evictions of tenants for failure to make rent or housing payments could hurt efforts to control or slow the spread of COVID-19. This order will expire on October 3, and applies in U.S. counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels. President Biden had urged an extension so more than $40 billion in unused money approved by Congress to help pay unpaid rent can be distributed to renters and landlords and keep people in their homes. It is estimated more than 15 million people in 6.5 million U.S. households are currently behind on rental payments, owing more than $20 billion to landlords.