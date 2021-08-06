Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Crystal Springs and Kokanee Network Modernization Projects are Underway

nsd.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer the network wiring at Kokanee and Crystal Springs elementaries is being upgraded, which will increase the network speeds, expand wireless coverage areas, and improve reliability for students and staff. The wiring at these schools was installed around 1992 and is far below current network standards. This modernization project, which is made possible thanks to the generous support of our Northshore community who voted to approve the 2018 bond, will prepare these schools for the next 30 years of network needs. Below is a list of modernizations scheduled for the summer:

www.nsd.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
New Smyrna Beach, FLcityofnsb.com

Two-week project to repaint Flagler Boardwalk underway

Work began this morning, Monday, Aug. 16, on a two-week project to repaint Flagler Boardwalk. The east parking row, east entrance, and beach stairs are closed, though restrooms & showers remain open. The lot will temporarily return to full capacity Friday-Sunday, Aug. 20-22 to accommodate weekend beach traffic. Would you...
Holly Springs, GAscoopotp.com

Holly Springs Town Center Project Images

If you are excited about the 22- acre Holly Springs Town Center, here are some images from Cobblestone Retail Group. This mixed use development will have restaurants, retails, homes, an amphitheater, dog park, food trucks and more! I spoke to the leasing agent for Cobblestone and these images may change, but these are the renderings for now.
Trafficsuperiorne.com

Resurfacing project underway in County

The Kansas Department of Transportation has begun a surface recycle and chip seal on U.S. 36 in Jewell County. Work on U.S. 36 will extend east from about 4.6 miles east of K-14 to the Jewell-Republic County line, approximately 5.6 miles. Flaggers and a pilot car will direct one lane...
Arlington, MNhometownsource.com

Construction could begin on Arlington Row projects next spring

Years after gaining approvals, a set of St. Louis Park apartment buildings could begin construction next spring. The St. Louis Park City Council agreed to grant an extension until Aug. 2, 2022, for Melrose Co. to record the final plat documents for Arlington Row Apartment East and Arlington Row Apartment West.
Irondequoit, NYmonroecopost.com

Construction underway on Irondequoit resiliency project

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the start of construction on a $1.8 million resiliency project awarded to the town of Irondequoit through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. This project will mitigate adverse flooding impacts and help ensure continued, adequate sewage treatment and conveyance during...
Calhoun, LAmyarklamiss.com

New bridge project on I-20 is underway

Calhoun, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Interstate closure I-20 both Eastbound and Westbound here in Calhoun is expected to begin on August 6th at 8 PM. The 10 million dollars range overpass replacement project will replace the older bridge that needed a restructure repair such as potholes and continuous damage. “The...
Ellensburg, WAdailyrecordnews.com

Environmental review underway for cold storage project

The city of Ellensburg is conducting an environmental checklist for a proposal to construct two cold storage buildings, consisting of about a total of 200,000 square feet of cold storage, on land off Dolarway Road. According to the state Environmental Protection Act checklist posted on the city’s website, the project...
Wailuku, HIMaui News

Wailuku improvement project underway

Workers from MIRA Image Construction LLC direct concrete from a Hawaiian Cement truck Wednesday morning while pouring a curb and gutter at the Wailuku intersection of Vineyard and Church streets. The work is part of the Wailuku Town Improvement Project. The work is preliminary to the Wailuku parking structure project, which is underway nearby.
Stratford, NHconwaydailysun.com

Renewable energy and efficiency projects underway at Stratford

STRATFORD — The town of Stratford is completing some energy efficiency and renewable energy projects at its municipal buildings designed to both save it money and reduce its carbon footprint. The work has been undertaken with the assistance of Melissa Elander, the North Country Energy Circuit Rider. Elander was hired...
Medimont, IDShoshone News Press

Dudley Reach project planning underway

MEDIMONT — Plans are beginning to come together for the work that is to be completed in the Dudley Reach area. The CDA Work Trust and Environmental are putting together a plan to address riverbed contamination in that section of the Coeur d’Alene River. According to the EPA, the project...
Reston, VArestonnow.com

Design of second Colvin Run stream restoration project is underway

Plans to counter the ongoing degradation of Colvin Run at Lake Fairfax Park in Reston are in the works, but much like climate change and the development that have contributed to the stream’s erosion, it may take some time for them to become visible. The Fairfax County Department of Public...
Osage Beach, MOKRMS Radio

Two Major Projects To Get Underway Soon In Osage Beach

The city of Osage Beach is moving forward on two major projects through the wintertime. The first project is making sidewalks along Osage Beach Parkway more ADA compliant. “We had originally applied for a transportation grant earlier in the year, for a particular sidewalk project between Lake Pointe Drive (near Dierbergs) to basically across the road from the east entrance of the Osage Beach outlets….kinda the Miner Mike’s area” says City Administrator Jena Woods.
Politicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Work on City of Bamberg's downtown revitalization project underway

Aug. 11—Work on the first phase of the City of Bamberg's master plan for downtown revitalization, including the development of a walking park with green space and small amphitheater, has begun. The first phase will create a park on a vacant space on Main Highway that had been the site...
Hackensack, MNThe Pilot-Independent

Multiple projects underway in Hackensack

Work is proceeding well on the streets and water main projects in downtown Hackensack, Jim Curran of Moore Engineering reported at the Aug. 1 city council meeting. The contractor, Utility Systems of America, has removed the old bituminous surface, plus aggregate underneath, to be re-ground and reused as the base for new asphalt. A 20-inch casing was bored under Highway 371 at Whipple to allow safe placement of a new water main. While water tower painting has not begun yet, that contractor, Tri-State Coating, is expected soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy