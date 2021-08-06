Cancel
NFL

Cowboys Podcast: Do Cowboys Lack National Respect?

By Timm Hamm
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 4 days ago

Training camp is a marvelous time of the season when every football team - well, almost all of them - is undefeated and every roster is loaded with potential.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

Contained inside each team’s training camp roster is the hope for each player to be an All-Pro. Each team’s fan base, staff and media consider this year to be their year.

But then some outside media influence brings that all crashing back down to reality. Sometimes it's injuries, a tougher-than-expected schedule or simple underachievement.

For the Dallas Cowboys in 2021, that outside influence might just be Pro Football Focus. PFF recently released its power rankings for every NFL team going into the 2021 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458opr_0bKNYgtb00

With the return of Dak Prescott and a healthy offensive line, a wealth of talented receivers and defensive help in the form of new coordinator Dan Quinn and first-round draft pick Micah Parsons, there is optimism at the highest level amongst the Cowboys and their fans. It's not shared, however, by PFF.

Where do the Cowboys rank within the PFF list? Let’s discuss!

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to subscribe for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on our new forums, Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

To submit a question for the show please email us, or to submit your joke of the day to be considered for use on the air, email the show at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com with “Joke Of The Day” in the subject line. If we use your joke on the air we’ll send you a free DSP Media / Cowboys Blitzcast t-shirt or hat!

