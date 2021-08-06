Cancel
Indiana, PA

New badges embolden Girl Scouts to navigate, succeed in changing world

By STEFANIE MARSHALL Special to the Gazette
Indiana Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Scouts Western Pennsylvania and Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) this month announced 28 new badges focused on entrepreneurship, math in nature and digital leadership that embolden girls to navigate a changing society and build the futures they want for themselves and the world. Amid seismic shifts in technology and culture brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts can now earn new badges — in addition to the hundreds of existing badges — that address girls’ evolving interests in ways that resonate with them.

