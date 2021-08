It is a good day for De La Soul fans as the group announced earlier today that their entire catalog will soon be available to stream on platforms everywhere. The announcement follows Reservoir Music’s recent $100 million USD acquisition deal of the De La Soul’s original label, Tommy Boy Records. The group’s iconic discography is set to be available this year. In an Instagram live, Trugoy the Dove said, “We have come to a deal between ourselves and Reservoir to release our music in 2021 — our catalog will be released this year, we are working diligently with the good folks at Reservoir, and we sat down with them and got it done pretty quickly actually. Our music will be released in 2021 on all streaming platforms…we’re trying to get the whole catalog out there. It’ll take a minute…little minute… November.”