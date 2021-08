The Ravens' wide receivers were the buzz of the first week of training camp, but now that the pads are on, the defensive backs are leveling the playing field. Baltimore's secondary grabbed three interceptions during 11-on-11 drills Wednesday, all off Tyler Huntley. Cornerback Anthony Averett started the party with a leaping grab on a pass to the sideline, which he then took for a score. Then Marlon Humphrey held onto a throw that squeaked through traffic on a quick slant.