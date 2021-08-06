Front Porch Pickin’ still going strong

Not many people reach the milestone Esther Saylor Allen has, and she doesn’t intend to slow down and savor it too long. This year to commemorate her century mark, along with her granddaughter Kim, she made a 3500-mile trip to Yellowstone, in a CAR. She was asked many times if she needed to take a break, and she said, “I can go if you can go.” She also traveled to Florida last year and intends to go on more trips. She just got a new cellphone, and she regularly surfs the internet to stay connected. Her health is great, and she hopped up and down to greet all the people at her birthday celebration and gave lots of hugs. She also rode to her party in a side by side driven by her great grandson Chris Yarbrough.