Front Porch Pickin’ still going strong
Still going strong and attracting a regional gathering of bluegrass pickers, dancers and music listeners, Front Porch Pickin' at the U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum is continuing onward and upward, growing and maintaining its following -- every Thursday, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and full band shows beginning at 7 p.m. Typically, a few bands are booked, but anyone who wants to come join in the fun can bring their own instrument to network, entertain and practice their craft alongside a like-minded community.www.paintsvilleherald.com
