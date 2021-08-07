Cancel
Crude Oil Pulls Back Amid Concerns About Global Demand

By Insta Forex
ForexTV.com
 4 days ago

Following the rebound seen in the previous session, the price of crude oil moved back to the downside during trading on Friday. The price of crude oil for September delivery slid $0.81 or 1.2 percent to $68.28 a barrel, plunging 7.7 percent for the week. The pullback by oil prices...

forextv.com

Energy Industryitresearchbrief.com

Oil prices plummet amidst China's COVID-19 curbs, strong U.S. dollar

Oil prices dipped 2% on 9th August, recording a three-week low, while dragging out the previous week's hefty loss spree. This price decline was mainly driven by a stronger U.S. dollar and concerns that COVID-19 related restrictions across the Asian continent, particularly China, could further affect the recovering fuel demand.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil drops on China fuel demand concerns as Delta coronavirus surges

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as analysts cut their forecasts for fuel demand in China following mobility curbs from the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus, offsetting a bullish outlook for U.S. fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude MOC: Sour complex falls as arbitrage weighs on sentiment

Benchmark cash Dubai crude's premium to Dubai futures fell in Singapore Aug. 10 while market sentiment eased amid increasing viability of arbitrage grades. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts assessed October cash Dubai at a premium of $2.30/b to the same-month Dubai futures...
Energy Industryactionforex.com

Crude Oil Prices Crawl Back As China Cases Rise

The price of crude oil crawled back after having one of its worst days this year. Brent, the global benchmark, rose from $68.2 to $69.2 while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose from $65.2 to $66.86. These prices are substantially lower than the highest levels this year as investors remain concerned about demand as the Delta variant continues. A key worry is China, where the number of cases is rising. Chinese authorities cancelled all large-scale events and exhibitions to curb the spread. At the same time, some key companies like Amazon and Wells Fargo have recently delayed their return-to-work plans as the Delta variant spreads. Oil stocks like ExxonMobil, BP, and Royal Dutch Shell fell by more than 2% on Monday.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Rebounds From Three-week Low

Oil prices rebounded from three-week lows on Tuesday after data showed fuel demand in India rose in July to its highest since April, raising optimism the pandemic setback will not last for long. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $69.69 a barrel, while U.S. crude...
MarketsForexTV.com

Japanese Yen Falls On Rising Risk Appetite

The Japanese yen dropped against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Tuesday, amid rising risk appetite on the back of strong corporate earnings results. Asian shares are mostly higher after falling on concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and possibility of an early tapering of the bond buying program by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Crude Oil Falling Too Fast Amid Spread Of Covid In Asia

At the beginning of the new week, Brent oil prices are declining very fast, heading for the lows of July 21st and perhaps even lower. The main reason for sales is an increase in the number of newly diseases by the coronavirus — in Japan, China, and Malaysia. This is a very threatening situation for Asia. China, for instance, is one of the main consumers of energy consumers, and a new wave of the pandemic might send the demand for oil down. This is exactly what is pushing oil prices to the bottom.
Energy IndustryStreet.Com

Exxon Mobil Stock Leads Oil Sector Decline as Crude Tumbles on Softer Demand

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - Get Report lead oil stocks lower Monday amid an extended slump in crude prices triggered in part by the prospect of weaker energy demand in China. Oil imports into the world's biggest energy market have held below 10 million barrels per day for the past four months, with official trade data showing a 9.71 million tally for the month of July.
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Prices Increased on Demand Confidence

Despite a resurgence in Covid-19 cases from the Delta variant, oil prices rose alongside equity markets today. Oil rose alongside broader equity gains with investors optimistic global economic growth will continue even in the wake of Covid-19’s resurgence. Futures advanced 2.7% in New York on Tuesday, the biggest gain in...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Oil prices drop amid demand worries

NEW YORK, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices fell on Monday as traders worried about demand outlook amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. The West Texas Intermediate for September delivery lost 1.8 U.S. dollars, or 2.6 percent, to settle at 66.48 dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for October delivery decreased 1.66 dollars, or 2.3 percent, to close at 69.04 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Sink as Virus Batters Asia's Top Oil Importer

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude on the Intercontinental Exchange dropped more than 2% in ending the first session of the new trade week, sending the international crude benchmark to just above $69 per barrel (bbl) and the U.S. crude benchmark to just below $66.50. The losses came amid a one-two punch of a strengthening U.S. dollar index joined with tightening restrictions on mobility and businesses operations in China and other southeast Asian countries that are leading to weaker fuel consumption.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Crude slides as delta spread weighs on demand outlooks

Crude oil futures settled lower Aug. 9 as global demand outlooks saw pressure from the continued spread of the COVID-19 delta variant. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. NYMEX September WTI settled $1.80 lower at $66.48/b and ICE October Brent declined $1.66 to $69.04/b. According to...

