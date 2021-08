The Los Angeles Lakers are signing veteran wings Trevor Ariza and Kent Bazemore and sharpshooter Wayne Ellington to one-year deals, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, The Athletic's Shams Charania and Yahoo's Chris Haynes, respectively. Ariza, Bazemore and Ellington are all returning to Los Angeles for their second stints with the Lakers. Ariza won a championship in purple and gold during the 2008-09 season, an outcome the Lakers hope to repeat. Ellington joined on later, for the 2014-15 campaign, and Bazemore was there just before that in 2014.