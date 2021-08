We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. There has been a good amount of talk around here lately involving unlimited data plans from the top US carriers. I recently shared my move to one of Verizon’s newish unlimited plans, plus AT&T just announced a handful of important upgrades to its best unlimited option. T-Mobile may not be making any news in the plan department at the moment, but their Magenta Max is the plan AT&T just tried to match.