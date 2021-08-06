Elle Purrier St. Pierre represents Vermont and the United States of America with pride and honor in the women's 1500m at the 2021 Olympic Games
On Friday at 8:50, Purrier lined up with New Balance teammate Cory McGee and a stacked field of international runners. If you're like me, your heart still beats with wonder and anticipation knowing a woman who runs the same trails I run is representing her country on the biggest stage! Medal or not, Purrier St. Pierre has my respect and admiration. The level of dedication and skill it takes to accomplish what she has is off the charts!www.samessenger.com
