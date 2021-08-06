Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vermont State

Elle Purrier St. Pierre represents Vermont and the United States of America with pride and honor in the women's 1500m at the 2021 Olympic Games

By Ruthie Laroche
St. Albans Messenger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday at 8:50, Purrier lined up with New Balance teammate Cory McGee and a stacked field of international runners. If you're like me, your heart still beats with wonder and anticipation knowing a woman who runs the same trails I run is representing her country on the biggest stage! Medal or not, Purrier St. Pierre has my respect and admiration. The level of dedication and skill it takes to accomplish what she has is off the charts!

www.samessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Vermont State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sifan Hassan
Person
Laura Muir
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Balance#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban gaining ground in Afghanistan faster than expected, U.S. defense officials say

The Taliban are gaining ground faster than the U.S. military expected, three defense officials told NBC News, as the militant group makes sweeping advances across Afghanistan. In the span of days, Taliban fighters have overrun a string of provincial capitals as part of a major offensive launched after American and international troops began to pull out of the country in May.
Women's HealthPosted by
Fox News

Do COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban take strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on road to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters captured the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni on Thursday, taking them to within 150 km (90 miles) of Kabul following days of fierce clashes as the Islamist group ruled out sharing power with the government based there. The speed and violence of the...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida issues funding threat to school districts over mask mandate

Florida's education commissioner is investigating three school districts for not complying with Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order that gives parents the right to opt out of their child wearing face masks at schools. Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent the letters this week to the superintendents and school board chairs of districts...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Judge: Dominion suits against Trump allies can proceed

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected requests from former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani , pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that he dismiss lawsuits from Dominion Voting Systems against the three. The ruling pertains to three defamation lawsuits Dominion filed — at $1.3...

Comments / 0

Community Policy