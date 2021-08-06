Cancel
Longmont-area’s Dougherty Museum drives curiosity for antique cars

By Kelsey Hammon
Longmont Daily Times-Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay Dougherty had an eye for originality when it came to antique cars, musical instruments and farm equipment. Tucked safely in storage sheds on his farm, he preserved items like a Mason and Hamlin Reed organ, a 1913 Model T Ford and a 1903 Cadillac. As he amassed a greater collection of antique cars, farm equipment and musical instruments, his family convinced him to share the treasures with the world. They opened the 29,000-square-foot Dougherty Museum in 1974.

