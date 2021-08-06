Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

Search for driver who killed pedestrian, injured tow truck driver continues

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person is dead after an overnight hit-and-run crash on U.S. 41, officials said.

A pedestrian was hit by a car on 41 where Boy Scout Drive becomes Fowler, officers with the Fort Myers Police Department said.

A tow truck driver who got out of their vehicle to help the pedestrian was also hit by a passing car, but they are ok.

The tow truck driver was from A-Budget Towing, who was first at the scene of the deadly crash. He tried to help the victim, but was struck by another car in the process.

Lawrence McNeal, a driver for Coastal Towing, explained just how dangerous of a job towing really is, explaining how he’s had a few close calls himself.

“Its very dangerous, nationwide they say we lose a man a day.” he said, “I-75 Southbound, 10 o clock at night, only car on the road, you’d think someone could hear me, but you look back and you hear them on the rumble strip coming up behind me and I think their mirror touched my shirt as he passed me.”

He wasn’t surprised, but rather concerned when he heard about the one hit early Friday morning.

“Its absolutely horrible, we are all brothers and we try to take care of each other, so when we hear something like that it really affects us all, everyone will hear about this in the next couple of hours I imagine.”

A-Budget Towing says it was a red sedan that struck their driver. The company says the driver at first stopped to ask him if he was okay, but then picked her broken mirror up off the ground and sped off.

“You just kind of close your eyes, say a prayer, hope you live through it and if you do, you call your wife and tell her you love her.” McNeal added.

Now Fort Myers Police are looking for the driver in the hit and run, while the identity of the pedestrian who was killed is still unknown. The tow driver who was hit wasn’t badly injured, and the company says he plans to be back on the job soon.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
