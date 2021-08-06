Remote Work Policy
Southern Arkansas University (SAU) accepts that Remote Work may be an alternative for eligible faculty and staff under certain circumstances (e.g., a permanent disability or temporary medical condition), provided that such an alternative arrangement is in the best interest of SAU. Remote work is a privilege granted by the University, not an entitlement or right of faculty and staff. The best interest of SAU generally is on-campus presence of faculty and staff.web.saumag.edu
