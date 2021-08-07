Jackson County Public School Re-Opening Remains Status Quo (Updated)
Superintendent Mike Smith reported that while the plan is always fluid and dynamic the Jackson County Public Schools were still on target to open next week with the first day of in-person student attendance scheduled for Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Students will be required to wear a mask while riding the bus but classrooms will primarily rely on a 3-ft social distancing requirement to minimize risk of viral transmission.www.nolangroupmedia.com
Comments / 0