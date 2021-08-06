Gardening Report: Perennials, plant them once and they keep coming back
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Perennials come in a wide variety and could make a great addition to any garden. According to Heidi Rader, Associate Professor of Extension for the University of Alaska Fairbanks, “Perennials are plants that come back every year, versus annuals which you plant from seed every year. So the nice thing about perennials is you plant them once and then they come back every year for a number of years. They have different lifespans as well. The big thing with perennials is when you plant them, you want to prepare the soil. Test your soil and make sure that it’s the right pH, or acidity for the plant, and really make sure you have good compost and you till really deeply, because once you plant those perennials then it’s really hard to change the soil.”www.webcenterfairbanks.com
