Kent, WA

REMINDER: Free Kent Health Fair is this Saturday, Aug. 7

I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 4 days ago
REMINDER: Latinos Promoting Good Health are partnering with the City of Kent, Kent YMCA and King County Public Health and others to host a free Kent Health Fair this Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

The health fair will be held at the Kent YMCA at 10828 SE 248th Street (map below) from 10 a.m. to 2p.m., and will include information, health resources, and social services.

There will be free health screenings for blood pressure, cholesterol, Diabetes, HIV and Hepatitis C.

You can also schedule a free Mammogram and PAP screening to be done at the event at 1-800-756-5437.

There will be dental services for adults, COVID-19 vaccines, childhood immunizations and health insurance enrollment assistance available as well.

I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net
