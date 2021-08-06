Tanana Valley State Fair holds raffle to raise funds for new facilities and maintenance

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Tanana Valley State Fair is holding a raffle to help raise funds for new facilities and maintenance. According to Priscilla Rice, Superintendent for the Tanana Valley State Fair, the fundraising event will also go toward funding more year round community events. “This year the fair is sponsoring a raffle with some fun prizes to help boost community morale, and also help fundraise and help us keep up with our livestock area and facilities at the fair. We’re wanting to offer more things on a year-round basis, and have more heated environments to host our activities in. So it’s more than just a one week out of the time and people can just come and enjoy our facilities here at the fair.”