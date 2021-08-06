Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tanana, AK

Tanana Valley State Fair holds raffle to raise funds for new facilities and maintenance

By Richard Atkin
webcenterfairbanks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Tanana Valley State Fair is holding a raffle to help raise funds for new facilities and maintenance. According to Priscilla Rice, Superintendent for the Tanana Valley State Fair, the fundraising event will also go toward funding more year round community events. “This year the fair is sponsoring a raffle with some fun prizes to help boost community morale, and also help fundraise and help us keep up with our livestock area and facilities at the fair. We’re wanting to offer more things on a year-round basis, and have more heated environments to host our activities in. So it’s more than just a one week out of the time and people can just come and enjoy our facilities here at the fair.”

www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Tanana, AK
City
Fairbanks, AK
Local
Alaska Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Raffle#Charity#Ktvf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy