Free books for kids of all ages at the Tanana Valley State Fair

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -Public libraries are once again open, but they’re not the only places for kids to get new books. A booth located at the Tanana Valley State fair is sponsored by the Fairbanks Library Foundation in conjunction with the North Pole Library. They take books that have been donated to the library that are no longer in use for people to check out, and then they go to the fair en masse to be given away. This is one of the few truly free things available at the Fair.