Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairbanks, AK

Free books for kids of all ages at the Tanana Valley State Fair

By Ryan Osborne
webcenterfairbanks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -Public libraries are once again open, but they’re not the only places for kids to get new books. A booth located at the Tanana Valley State fair is sponsored by the Fairbanks Library Foundation in conjunction with the North Pole Library. They take books that have been donated to the library that are no longer in use for people to check out, and then they go to the fair en masse to be given away. This is one of the few truly free things available at the Fair.

www.webcenterfairbanks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Entertainment
Local
Alaska Society
Local
Alaska Government
City
North Pole, AK
Fairbanks, AK
Government
Fairbanks, AK
Society
Fairbanks, AK
Entertainment
City
Fairbanks, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#Tanana Valley#The Digital Age#Library#Charity#Ktvf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Broward County Public Schools vote to maintain mask mandate despite Florida governor's executive order to leave masks up to parents

(CNN) — The Broward County School Board voted Tuesday to maintain the school district's mask mandate that was originally approved July 28. After listening to 48 public speakers and reviewing more than 350 written comments from local residents, the board voted 8-1 to keep the mask mandate in place, allowing exceptions for health and safety concerns only, according to a news release from the school division. Broward County schools started school Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy