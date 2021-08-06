Cancel
Dodgers' Mookie Betts: Returns to right field

 4 days ago

Betts is starting in right field Friday after playing the previous three games at second base, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Manager Dave Roberts has opted to use Betts at the keystone to limit the strain on his injured hip, so his return to the outfield Friday is certainly an encouraging sign that the issue is subsiding. With multiple Dodgers having position flexibility, it's possible Betts sees more time at second base in the future. That being said, he's set to resume serving as the primary right fielder Friday.

