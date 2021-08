The Rangers fell 12-3 on Saturday in an ugly loss to the A’s. The game started nicely with Adolis García’s 450-foot massive shot putting the club up 2-0, something they hadn’t done since July 10th. However, the wheels fell off the wagon not long after that. Oakland put up seven runs in the third, three in the fourth, and two in the fifth. Texas threw nearly 120 pitches in four innings. However, Saturday’s game provided one of the most entertaining half-innings I’ve seen in a decade.