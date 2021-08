GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One week after returning to school, Garland ISD is reporting 314 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff. The district’s website began displaying confirmed cases among enrolled students as of July 1, but the count appeared to jump after the start of school. Between Friday and Monday, it grew by 62. The biggest cluster appears to be at Sachse High School where 22 students are known to be currently infected and another 8 recently recovered. District-wide, current cases represent about 0.5% of all students and nearly 0.6% of all staff. “There’s no unified, systematic approach in how to deal with...