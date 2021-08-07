Cancel
Intellabridge begins funding round

By Tommy Wood
Colorado Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain company Intellabridge raised $10 million CAD in an equity and options funding round, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The warrants sold during the round allow investors to purchase another $10 million CAD in equity over the next three years. Formerly known as Cryptanite Blockchain...

