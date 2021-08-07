InSync Training Announces Fall 2021 Programs in Virtual Classroom Design, Facilitation, and Production

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. The pandemic, among many of its impacts on the learning and development community, mandated a rapid shift to virtual live learning. As many organizations shift to “Virtual First” as a training strategy, “good” isn’t “good enough” anymore. Virtual classroom professionals (including facilitators, designers, and producers) need to work towards becoming exceptional at their craft. Now that virtual is critical to the success of all organizations, we are FINALLY beyond the age of the webinar. People believe that virtual training can really make a difference if we just did it right.