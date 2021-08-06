AMERICANS SIGN FORMER DALLAS STARS DRAFT PICK
Allen, Texas – The Allen Americans, and partner Globe Life, are proud to announce that the team has signed forward Branden Troock for the 2021-2022 season. Branden Troock is a 6-foot-4 and 220-pound forward from Edmonton, Alberta. He spent time between the American Hockey League and ECHL during the 19-20 campaign, playing in 11 games with the Cleveland Monsters (3 goals and 2 assists). He also spent time with South Carolina and Toledo, where he had 23 points in a combined 23 games.allen.bubblelife.com
