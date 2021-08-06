Prairie Meadows Results Friday August 6th, 2021
2nd-$14,847, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:68.470. Winner: BR F, 4, by Lil Kool Wagon-Miss Jessae Eleven. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds. Miss Kool Wagon127645-½3-hd1-nkA. Triana Jr.1.50. Ts Dash to the End127313-hd2-hd2-¾S. Smith1.40. Rylees Rocket125421-hd1-hd3-1B. Packer5.60. Jess Lippy127134-½4-hd4-½C. Fletcher6.70. Edith Anne127252-hd5-½5C. Esqueda14.50. West Crest...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0