Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Prairie Meadows Results Friday August 6th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 4 days ago

2nd-$14,847, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:68.470. Winner: BR F, 4, by Lil Kool Wagon-Miss Jessae Eleven. HorseWgtPPStrtStrchFinJockeyOdds. Miss Kool Wagon127645-½3-hd1-nkA. Triana Jr.1.50. Ts Dash to the End127313-hd2-hd2-¾S. Smith1.40. Rylees Rocket125421-hd1-hd3-1B. Packer5.60. Jess Lippy127134-½4-hd4-½C. Fletcher6.70. Edith Anne127252-hd5-½5C. Esqueda14.50. West Crest...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allowance#Daily Double#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
HobbiesFrankfort Times

Prairie Meadows Entries, Saturday

1st_$12,200, opt cl, 3YO up, 3½f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Arlington, INFrankfort Times

Arlington Early Entries, Friday August 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Baseball Politics (L), 120J. Loveberry4-3-3Larry Rivelli. 4Chocolate Bunny (L), 120V. Severino3-10-6Gennadi Dorochenko. 5Tea After Ballet (L), 120E. Gallardo4-8-5Gennadi Dorochenko. 6Julio Tutwiler (L), 120C. Roman6-6-6Hugo Rodriguez. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Environmentbigcountryhomepage.com

Tokyo Weather Forecast: Friday August 6th

This Tokyo Olympic Weather Forecast is brought to you by Briercroft Roofing. The weather in Tokyo will be mostly cloudy and showers late today as we look for a high of 93 degrees. The main events in today’s Olympic action include track & field with the the women’s marathon action. Also, we will see the men battle for gold in beach volleyball. Basketball will also be featured with the men’s final in that discipline as well as baseball featuring the bronze medal game later today.
Golfthelegacygolfclub.com

Our Final Couples Twilight Friday, August 6th

Shotgun start at 5:45 p.m. Prizes awarded for low score, “most fun” and pin prizes. Happy Hour specials available before play. There WILL be live entertainment following play. There WILL NOT be appetizers. You must register and pay online. You can do so here.
SportsFrankfort Times

Gulfstream Park Entries, Friday August 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Miss Lamarr (L), 120D. Boraco7-5-3Padarath Lutchman30/1. 3R Love On the Run (L), 120S. Camacho1-3-7Georgina Baxter5/1. 5Queen Domina (L), 120J. Diaz, Jr.4-4-5Rohan Crichton10/1. 6Kay's Project (L), 120E. Prado7-1-10Susan Ditter6/1. 7Daddy's Joy (L), 124E. Zayas5-4-2Saffie Joseph, Jr.5/2. 8Turn It On (L), 120M. Vasquez2-5-7Gilberto Zerpa3/1. 9Ruby Lee (L),...
SportsNewsday

Steve Matthews' Saratoga selections for Thursday, Aug. 12

Best bet: UNCLE'S GEM (9) FIRST: Juggler was an improved third in second start; more to come. Gimmedamoney bested top selection by nearly a length when second in debut; regresses on Thursday? Convertible Freeze is training sharply over the Saratoga surface; follow the money. SECOND: Flashing Red adds blinkers and...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Hastings Park

1st_$10,358, mdn cl, 2YO F, 6f, cloudy. Off 5:03. Time 1:13.99. Fast. Also Ran_Silver Arrow, Harbour Storm. Triactor (3-1-5) paid $9.90. Exactor (3-1) paid $6.30. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Assiniboia Downs Results Monday August 9th, 2021

4th-$7,489, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.800, 50.600, 1:19.400, 00.000, 00.000, 1:40.800. Who Hears a Horton123113-1½3-1½2-1½1-nkS. Muir11.105.303.304.55. We Need V L Ts Plz123421-hd1-hd1-12-nkK. Pizarro5.003.702.85. Wire Me the Money122535-1½5-15-1½3-1¼S. Chickeness3.102.70. Happy Harley123354-hd4-23-14-1½A. Martin1.75. Call Me Captain122246-hd76-45-6½S. Chadee Jr.10.00. Curlin' Calvin125762-2½2-½4-1½6-15D. Lewis17.15.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Park Results Monday August 9th, 2021

6th-$8,300, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.660, 46.440, 59.290, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.570. Perfecta (8-1) paid $98.00; $1 Superfecta (8-1-7-4) paid $1,987.00; $1 Trifecta (8-1-7) paid $323.80;. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
MLBMLB

Bradley Zimmer on 471-foot homer

Bradley Zimmer joins Intentional Talk to discuss his 471-ft. homer, what it was like facing his brother and the team's vibe in the clubhouse.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Moo falter in final series, miss playoffs

A seven-run outburst by the Sunfish propelled Sioux Falls to a 14-10 victory over the Moo Saturday to end the regular season and to eliminate Fremont from playoff contention. Fremont scored first for the third straight game and in the first inning for the second straight game. With one out,...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Thursday August 12th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Katman Quick (L), 122C. Marrero5-8-2Linda Dollinger-Stehr5/1. 3Victory Given (L), 122L. Batista6-7-5Jose Corrales7/2. 4Rosas Way (L), 122R. Maldonado7-4-6Michael Sandoval2/1. 5Stated (L), 110A. Nunez4-4-5Analia Larrosa10/1. 6Carter's Run (L), 120F. Peltroche9-4-2Ronney Brown9/2. 7Gotham Boy (L), 122A. Rios-Conde5-9-7George Wood, II20/1. 2nd-$30,800, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares (NW2...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Saratoga Entries, Thursday

1st_$85,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. 2nd_$66,000, cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi. 4th_$95,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 5th_$85,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f. Kenny Hustle119Silver Samurai119. Pepe's Pride119Cozzy's Attitude119. Bemo119Wicked Bobby119. Surprise Boss119Key Point119. Hot Rod Rumble119Happy Happy B119.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

CMR Results Saturday August 7th, 2021

6th-$13,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.900, 47.360, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.260. Best of Cupid117887-11-11-4½1-5J. Diaz5.003.80No Tix1.50. Bobby's Gift116522-hd2-hd2-22-3J. Velez4.80No Tix5.30. Black Bunny116744-½4-hd3-hd3-1½E. Ramirez7.30. Ocho Eighty Eight117633-1½5-25-3½4-1¼J. Santiago7.20. Jabari1181010107-½6-1½5-nkN. Figueroa2.75. Midnight Thunder116411-1½3-1½4-1½6-2½J. Navarro28.00. The Great Bubu117955-½6-47-47-1¾A. Hernandez Sanchez23.90. Espectro118399-1108-1½8-1¾J. Robles4.85. Predecible116278-39-½9-1½9-7¾A. Diaz38.40. Kitten's Lion116166-hd8-1½1010L....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results CMR-6-Add

6th_$13,500, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 6f, clear. Off 5:13. Time 1:12.26. Fast. Also Ran_Ocho Eighty Eight, Jabari, Midnight Thunder, The Great Bubu, Espectro, Predecible, Kitten's Lion. $1 Pick 3 (4-5-8) 3 Correct Paid $26.65. Daily Double (5-8) paid $11.00. Quinella (5-8) paid $11.10. $1 Superfecta (8-5-7-6) paid $188.10. $1 Trifecta (8-5-7) paid $106.00.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Thistledown Early Entries, Monday August 16th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Lemon Slush (L), 123A. Serpa4-3-5Richard Zielinski. 2Appealing Senorita (M), 119L. Gonzalez6-x-xGerald Chatterton. 5Mizzen Spoils (L), 123D. Smith5-2-3Robin Schuster. 6Shanghai Lilly , 119A. Hernandez-Lopezx-x-xRichard Zielinski. 2nd-$11,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Joy of Baptistry (L),...
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$12,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:30. Time 1:44.05. Fast. Scratched_Florida Flash. Also Ran_Boat Wampum, Corbin. Exacta (4-5) paid $5.20. $0.5 Trifecta (4-5-3) paid $3.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Louisiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Louisiana Downs Results Tuesday August 10th, 2021

3rd-$9,500, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven and One Half Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.290, 47.500, 1:11.660, 00.000, 00.000, 1:29.670. Scratched: Jurisdiction, Tenspeed. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Sharpendup122554-23-hd1-31-1½J. Guzman2.90. Astounding122333-hd4-hd5-hd2-1¾C. Lozada1.30. Giant Influence122845-25-13-23-nkJ. Vargas5.80. Armchair Jockey122798-½7-hd6-44-2½T. Kennedy5.90. One King Cat119976-hd6-44-hd5-1¼H. Del-Cid23.50. Zcat's Chatain119422-42-22-hd6-1¾O. Martinez36.40. Pop Life12218997-17-6½J. Guerrero6.70. Naughty Moon120667-48-hd98-3¼J. Burningham75.60.
Sportstheracingbiz.com

Spa selections 2021: Saratoga picks August 11

Ginger N Rye won the 2017 Smart N Fancy Stakes at Saratoga. Photo by Chelsea Durand/NYRA. In Spa Selections, Saratoga on-site correspondent Joseph Aiello provides Saratoga picks for a handful of key races at Saratoga, including all of the exciting stakes action!. Race 3 – Evan Shipman Handicap. 1. #2...
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring Ozone drops 1st game, bounces back with win

LAUREL, Miss. — The Sebring Ozone All-Stars couldn’t quite put it together in their opening round game against Dixie Youth Baseball World Series host Laurel County Jones on Saturday as they lost 9-8. But, they rebounded with a 10-0 shutout win over North Carolina in the loser’s bracket Sunday. Sebring...

Comments / 0

Community Policy