Prairie Meadows Results Friday August 6th, 2021

This Tokyo Olympic Weather Forecast is brought to you by Briercroft Roofing. The weather in Tokyo will be mostly cloudy and showers late today as we look for a high of 93 degrees. The main events in today’s Olympic action include track & field with the the women’s marathon action. Also, we will see the men battle for gold in beach volleyball. Basketball will also be featured with the men’s final in that discipline as well as baseball featuring the bronze medal game later today.