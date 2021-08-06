Longmont-area’s Dougherty Museum drives curiosity for antique cars

Ray Dougherty had an eye for originality when it came to antique cars, musical instruments and farm equipment. Tucked safely in storage sheds on his farm, he preserved items like a Mason and Hamlin Reed organ, a 1913 Model T Ford and a 1903 Cadillac. As he amassed a greater collection of antique cars, farm equipment and musical instruments, his family convinced him to share the treasures with the world. They opened the 29,000-square-foot Dougherty Museum in 1974.