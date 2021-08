It's one of the real cornerstones of just about any county fair. And we want to wish all the hard-working kids involved the very best this year!. The 4-H and FFA livestock sale is where 4-H and FFA youth who are participating in market animal projects sell their project animal. The proceeds of each sale go to the individual 4-H and FFA members. Many of these young people put their sale earnings toward college, in addition to using the money to offset the costs of raising their animals and purchase a new market animal for the next year.