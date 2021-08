Jacqueline Alice (Willis) Shaw, 98, Greenfield, passed away August 2, 2021 at her residence. She was born on November 15, 1922 in Decatur, IL, to Jack and Alice (Snider) Willis. She graduated from Decatur High School and attended Browns Business College. She married her love, Frederick Shaw on August 30, 1944. Jacqueline also enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the same exact time her mother enlisted in the U.S. Army.