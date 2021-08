Voters in the Marysville and Everett school districts have choices to make for their school boards in the Aug. 3 primary, leading up to the Nov. 2 general election. Following recent months of community turmoil and changes in district leadership, school district residents can expect at least three new members on the district’s board of directors to address those challenges; among four seats up for election, only one current school board member is running for reelection. School board president Vanessa Edwards, representing District 4’s easternmost neighborhoods, drew three challengers: Clarence Shaw, Jim Ross and Wade Reinhardt.