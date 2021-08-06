California shell egg prices
Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are unchanged for Jumbo, 3 cents higher for Extra Large and Large and unchanged for Medium and Small. The undertone is higher. Retail demand is light to fairly good and best into current ads while loose egg sales are mostly moderate to fairly good. Offerings are light to instances moderate. Supplies are usually in close balance with anticipated needs. Market activity is moderate to active. Small benchmark price 90 cents.www.capitalpress.com
Comments / 0